Impending trial for truck driver involved in fatal crash with Kelowna cyclist

A man accused of being responsible for a motor vehicle incident that killed a Kelowna cyclist goes to trial in December.

Last April, 50-year-old Terry Campbell was riding his bike along Baron Road, passing a flat-deck commercial truck on the right side, when the driver made a right turn onto Banks Road.

“The commercial vehicle stuck the cyclist and drove over the cyclist causing serious bodily injuries,” said RCMP Cst. Jesse O’Donaghy in a news release reporting the incident.

Campbell, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

“The driver of the commercial vehicle, who remained at the scene and was cooperative with the police investigation, was identified as a 48-year-old Kelowna man,” said O’Donaghey.

Romain Patrick Gintrand was later charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with driving without due care and attention.

Gintrand’s trial is set for December 6th.

The Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition has placed a white-coloured “ghost bike” at the site as a memorial.