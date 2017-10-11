Snowfall warnings issued in northern Manitoba
WINNIPEG– The first snowfall warnings of the fall season were issued on Wednesday.
Brochet and Tadoule Lake are under snowfall warnings as an intense low pressure system moving through Saskatchewan towards Manitoba.
According to Environment Canada, 15 to 25 centimeters of snow is expected by Friday with around 10 centimeters possible on Thursday night.
Freezing rain is also possible with this system in the southern sections of the warning areas, as are intense winds potentially gusting to 100 kilometers per hour in Churchill and York.
The effects of this system will be significantly different in southern Manitoba. Strong winds are likely Wednesday with gusts near 60 kilometers per hour but conditions will be generally sunny underneath this system and temperatures should climb well above normal. Daytime highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be above normal, around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius in Winnipeg.
