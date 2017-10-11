Canada
October 11, 2017 12:08 pm

Ontario government to invest $20M on sprinkler systems in small retirement homes

By Staff The Canadian Press

In 2014, Ontario became the first province to make sprinkler retrofits mandatory in licensed retirement homes.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
TORONTO – Ontario will spend $20 million to help install automatic fire sprinkler systems in small retirement homes across the province.

The move comes as a Jan. 1, 2019 deadline looms for the province’s retirement homes to be equipped with the automatic systems under updated fire code requirements.

The government says that 20 per cent of Ontario’s retirement homes do not yet have full automatic sprinkler systems.

The government program – which retirement homes have to apply for – is intended to help small homes with under 49 beds in rural communities comply with the rules.

There are over 730 licensed retirement homes in Ontario.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

