Crime
October 11, 2017 9:10 am

Man and 15-year-old boy charged in 10 Toronto bank robberies

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
A A

TORONTO – A 15-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man are being charged in connection with 10 bank robberies in Toronto.

Toronto police say the pair is accused in robberies beginning in early August, the most recent of which happened on Oct. 6.

READ MORE: 2 armed suspects drove man to banks, demanded money: Toronto police

Story continues below

They say a person wearing sunglasses and a hoodie entered a bank, approached the teller and presented a note saying that he had a gun and demanding cash.

They say the person got the cash, and escaped in a getaway car driven by the second suspect.

READ MORE: ‘Shoeless’ suspect wanted in 8 Toronto bank robberies: police

Investigators say the 15-year-old boy has been charged with 10 counts of robbery and 10 counts of disguise with intent.

The 30-year-old has been charged with 10 counts of robbery and 10 counts of dangerous driving.

The pair appeared in court Sunday.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
15-year-old boy
Bank Robbery
Dangerous Driving
Robbery
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News