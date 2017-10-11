Man and 15-year-old boy charged in 10 Toronto bank robberies
TORONTO – A 15-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man are being charged in connection with 10 bank robberies in Toronto.
Toronto police say the pair is accused in robberies beginning in early August, the most recent of which happened on Oct. 6.
They say a person wearing sunglasses and a hoodie entered a bank, approached the teller and presented a note saying that he had a gun and demanding cash.
They say the person got the cash, and escaped in a getaway car driven by the second suspect.
Investigators say the 15-year-old boy has been charged with 10 counts of robbery and 10 counts of disguise with intent.
The 30-year-old has been charged with 10 counts of robbery and 10 counts of dangerous driving.
The pair appeared in court Sunday.
