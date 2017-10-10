Traffic
Serious multi-vehicle crash in Woodbridge sees 4 people extricated

York Regional Police responded to a serious four-vehicle collision in Woodbridge on Tuesday night.

Eight people were involved in a serious multi-vehicle collision in Woodbridge on Tuesday evening.

York Regional Police said around 9 p.m. they responded to Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive, where four vehicles were involved in a crash.

Inspector Kelvin Chantiam told AM640 that one of the cars had flipped over and a person trapped underneath had been freed and transported to hospital.

Serious injuries were reported, with Chantiam noting that some of the other vehicle passengers were also transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

“We’ve engaged our major collision investigation unit,” said Chantiam, noting that roads in the area were closed so they could gather evidence.

“We’re also appealing for anyone who observed the vehicle collision earlier to call York Regional Police.”

