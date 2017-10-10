Kelowna Mental Health fundraiser encourages wearing onsies

Schools and businesses in Kelowna celebrated World Mental Health Day on Tuesday by wearing onsies.

The fundraising initiative began last May during the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Mental Health Week.

A Kelowna marketing agent, Teresa May, came up with the idea of letting students and employees wear their onsies to school and work in exchange for a donation to CMHA Kelowna.

The fundraiser was re-launched for World Mental Health Day.

The funds will go towards building a home for at risk teens who face mental health challenges.