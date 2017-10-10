RCMP emergency response exercise at Edmonton International Airport Tuesday morning

Police and airport staff will be carrying out a planned emergency response training exercise at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) Tuesday morning.

The exercise, which starts at 9 a.m., will be carried out by the Edmonton RCMP emergency response team, along with EIA RCMP, emergency services and EIA staff.

Police said training will occur in various secured areas of the airport, and travellers and airport operations shouldn’t be affected. RCMP said some roadblocks may be in place, but traffic flow is not expected to be affected.

Police said members of the public and media outlets will not be allowed access to view any of the training.

Mounties said there is no actual threat and the general public will not be at any risk. Police stressed the training is not in response to the recent terror-related events in Edmonton, but rather has been planned for months.

RCMP said the training exercises are held to ensure all agencies are prepared and equipped to respond to real emergencies, should they occur.