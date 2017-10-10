RCMP emergency response exercise at Edmonton International Airport Tuesday morning
Police and airport staff will be carrying out a planned emergency response training exercise at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) Tuesday morning.
The exercise, which starts at 9 a.m., will be carried out by the Edmonton RCMP emergency response team, along with EIA RCMP, emergency services and EIA staff.
Police said training will occur in various secured areas of the airport, and travellers and airport operations shouldn’t be affected. RCMP said some roadblocks may be in place, but traffic flow is not expected to be affected.
READ MORE: Edmonton airport overpass construction to address ‘huge amount of vehicles’
Police said members of the public and media outlets will not be allowed access to view any of the training.
Mounties said there is no actual threat and the general public will not be at any risk. Police stressed the training is not in response to the recent terror-related events in Edmonton, but rather has been planned for months.
READ MORE: Fighter jets to fly over area near Edmonton airport for training exercise
RCMP said the training exercises are held to ensure all agencies are prepared and equipped to respond to real emergencies, should they occur.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.