Saskatoon Hilltops secure 1st place in PFC with 38-28 win over Edmonton Huskies

The Edmonton Huskies lost 38-28 to the Saskatoon Hilltops in their final game of the regular season on Saturday night.

The Huskies had been undefeated this year while the Toppers were hungry to claim first place in the Prairie Football Conference (PFC).

In the first quarter, Riley Keating blocked a punt and Adam Benkic scooped up the ball and ran it in for a touchdown, making it 10-1 for the Hilltops.

In the second quarter, the Huskies came to life with Brad Launhardt finding Zach Desiatnyk in the end zone, Edmonton taking a 14-10 lead into halftime.

The Hilltops’ Adam Machart scored a touchdown to retake the lead 17-14 in the third quarter at Clarke Park.

Then Josh Ewanchyna’s two touchdowns extended Saskatoon’s lead to 31-14.

Edmonton was down but not out, closing the gap with two touchdowns in the fourth, making it 35-28.

However, the Hilltops’ James Vause hit his third field goal of the game to close out the game, with Saskatoon coming out on top 38-28.

The Hilltops (7-1) will host the Winnipeg Rifles (4-4) in the PFC semi-final at SMF Field on Oct. 15. Edmonton (7-1) will host the Regina Thunder (5-3) the same day.