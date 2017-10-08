Bystanders tackle suspect after vehicle stolen from Edmonton gas station
Edmonton police said a Honda was left running at a Shell gas station near 95 Avenue and 149 Street Sunday morning when it was stolen.
“The suspect jumped into it, drove away, basically drove around the block and ended up crashing into another vehicle [an SUV] southbound on 149 Street,” Staff Sgt. Barry Maron said.
It happened just before 10 a.m. Maron said there were only minor injuries.
“Civilians ended up chasing the suspect away and… tackling him not far from here so we’ve got him under arrest now.”
“We don’t often endorse people running after suspects. That’s on you,” Maron added. “In this case, it worked out fine. He didn’t have any weapons that he could use, but you don’t know. So we don’t often endorse people to run after suspects. Just call us at 911 and we’ll try to look after it.”
He said the people in the SUV were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Maron also said this kind of incident can serve as a reminder to drivers.
“As we’re getting into the winter season here, that happens more commonly, where people leave their vehicles running and they just duck inside a convenience store or someplace for a quick moment and this is what can happen — you run the potential of your vehicle being stolen.”
Police continue to investigate the collision.
