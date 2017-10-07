Fire
October 7, 2017 3:29 pm
Updated: October 7, 2017 3:44 pm

Edmonton’s 30th fire station opens in northeast end

By Web Producer  Global News

The new Pilot Sound Fire Station in northeast Edmonton, Sat. Oct. 7, 2017.

Eric Beck, Global News
A A

On Saturday, community members and officials celebrated the opening of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services’ 30th fire station in the city.

“Pilot Sound fire station is an important addition to the community and will be integral to protecting the life, property and environment of not just this community, but the entire city,” Fire Chief Ken Block said.

“Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is proud to serve the citizens of Edmonton and we are so appreciative of the support we have received from the Pilot Sound community.”

Story continues below

Pilot Sound is a residential community that encompasses seven neighbourhoods in the city’s northeast corner.

Block expected about 600 people to attend Saturday’s opening.

“It’s just fantastic to see the residents come out and get to know their firefighters, get familiar with their fire station,” he said. “We’re here to serve them.”

READ MORE: 5 new schools, 1 modernization announced for Edmonton 

Construction of the fire station started in the fall of 2015. The city contributed $3.1 million to the project, with the province providing the remaining $9.3 million through its Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI).

“The Municipal Sustainability Initiative program is helping build and equip Edmonton’s Pilot Sound Fire Station — a project that does more than enhance quality of life; it will help to preserve life,” MLA Heather Sweet said.

10-07-firehallEB3

The new Pilot Sound Fire Station in northeast Edmonton, Sat. Oct. 7, 2017.

Eric Beck, Global News
10-07-firehallEB2

The new Pilot Sound Fire Station in northeast Edmonton, Sat. Oct. 7, 2017.

Eric Beck, Global News
10-07-firehallEB

The new Pilot Sound Fire Station in northeast Edmonton, Sat. Oct. 7, 2017.

Eric Beck, Global News

READ MORE: Fire chief says response times too slow in Edmonton’s west end 

The new station is expected to serve the city for 50 years.

“This newest fire station in Pilot Sound enhances the already exceptional fire service being provided to Edmonton,” Coun. Ed Gibbons said.

The 13,000-square-foot station includes living space for firefighters as well as a vented turnout gear room to store contaminated bunker gear.

“As far as state-of-the-art goes, absolutely,” Block said. “It meets the LEED silver standards, which is fantastic from an environmental perspective.

“From a health and safety perspective, we’ve got some incredible features that are very progressive, the biggest one being our external duty gear storage room… It’s 100 per cent isolated from the main living area. This really addresses the occupational illness problem that we have with 14 cancers that are recognized as being related to firefighters.”

Canada Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design New Construction (LEED-NC) Silver-rating-certified buildings reduce waste, conserve energy, decrease water consumption and drive innovation through better air ventilation, more natural daylight and several other innovative techniques.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Edmonton fire station
Edmonton firefighters
EFRS
Ken Block
northeast Edmonton
Pilot Sound
Pilot Sound fire station

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News