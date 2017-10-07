Calgary explosion injures 3 men
A A
Police said three men have been taken to hospital after an explosion and fire in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
The explosion happened in a garage on Pinemill Road just after 10 p.m.
Police said it was related to drug activity.
The men were all taken to hospital suffering from burns. Police said their injuries were non-life threatening and that the fire was contained to the garage.
Police said they are now looking into possible charges.
Editor's Picks
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.