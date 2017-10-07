Calgary fire department
Calgary explosion injures 3 men

By Reporter  Global News

Police said three men have been taken to hospital after an explosion and fire in northeast Calgary on Friday night.

The explosion happened in a garage on Pinemill Road just after 10 p.m.

Police said it was related to drug activity.

The men were all taken to hospital suffering from burns. Police said their injuries were non-life threatening and that the fire was contained to the garage.

Police said they are now looking into possible charges.
