Serious crash stops long weekend traffic heading to Okanagan on Connector

A five vehicle crash just west of Peachland on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, has stopped eastbound traffic.

The accident was reported just after 7 p.m. Friday night near the Trepanier Bench off ramp.

Air bags had deployed in at least two vehicles that could be seen by a Global News camera person at the scene.

One vehicle involved had rolled on its side.

It is not known how many people were injured or the extent of injuries sustained.

More to come…