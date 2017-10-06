Traffic
October 6, 2017 11:07 pm
Updated: October 6, 2017 11:10 pm

Serious crash stops long weekend traffic heading to Okanagan on Connector

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews attend to a large accident scene outside of Peachland on Highway 97C Friday night.

Bryon McLuckie/ Global Okanagan
A five vehicle crash just west of Peachland on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, has stopped eastbound traffic.

The accident was reported just after 7 p.m. Friday night near the Trepanier Bench off ramp.

Air bags had deployed in at least two vehicles that could be seen by a Global News camera person at the scene.

Bryon McLuckie/ Global Okanagan

One vehicle involved had rolled on its side.

Bryon McLuckie/ Global Okanagan

It is not known how many people were injured or the extent of injuries sustained.

More to come…

