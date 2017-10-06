Kelowna fire sends two to hospital

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a house fire in Kelowna around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the eaves of the residence.

When firefighters went inside, they found the fire originated in the basement.

The fire was knocked down quickly, but not before there was some damage to the main floor of the house.

Four people were at home at the time of the fire. Two females were taken to hospital to be checked out with smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation.