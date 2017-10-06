Crime
Toronto police search for culprit responsible for setting school play structure on fire

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – An overnight fire at an east Toronto school playground has sparked an arson investigation.

Emergency crews were called to Norman Ingram Public School shortly before 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Police say a play structure was destroyed by the flames.

They are asking anyone who saw or heard suspicious activity around that time to come forward.

