Alberta to expand opioid treatment programs in Calgary and Edmonton
The Alberta government is going to provide more help for those addicted to opioids such as fentanyl.
Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne is to make the announcement in Calgary Friday morning.
She’s expected to announce expanded treatment programs for Calgary and Edmonton. Since 2016, more than 740 Albertans have died from opioid overdoses.
It’s not known how many Canadians are hooked on opioids, but the highly addictive drugs were responsible for an estimated 2,500 overdose deaths across the country in 2016 – a number that is likely to be surpassed this year.
— More to come…
© 2017 The Canadian Press
