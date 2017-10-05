No security breach from hidden cameras found in Collingwood, Ont., school: OPP
COLLINGWOOD, Ont. – Provincial police say they’ve found no evidence that hidden cameras in a rooms at a central Ontario high school were used for any purpose other than security.
Late last year, a routine health and safety inspection discovered cameras had been installed in some of the music classrooms at Collingwood Collegiate Institute without school board knowledge or approval.
Investigators seized eight video cameras, six of which were disguised as smoke detectors, and a hard drive recording system from the Simcoe County District School Board.
READ MORE: Male nurse admits to installing hidden camera in U of A Hospital gym shower
OPP say the two undisguised cameras were disconnected and had not been utilized for several years, while the disguised cameras were recording to a hard drive which overwrote itself every three months.
Video recordings from the hard drive covered the period of April 8, 2016 to June 2, 2016, and investigators say none of the video obtained showed any evidence of privacy violations.
But police note some students performed costume changes in the room in the belief that it was considered a private change area and say none of the current and former students they interviewed was aware of the disguised cameras.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Editor's Picks
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.