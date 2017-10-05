Canada
October 5, 2017 4:53 pm

School bus involved in multi-vehicle collision Thursday morning

A school bus and two vehicles were involved in a collision in south Regina Thursday morning.

The multi-vehicle collision happened at 8:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of Parliament Avenue. The school bus had children on board, but there were no injuries to any of the people involved.

One of the vehicles was rolled onto its side as a result of the collision.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash but early investigation suggests that the sun may have been a factor during a lane change.

