Man faces 21 charges after allegedly asking girls for naked pictures over Snapchat: police
MATTAWA, Ont. – A northeastern Ontario teen is facing a long list of charges for allegedly asking young girls to send him naked photos of themselves using the Snapchat social media sharing application.
Ontario Provincial Police said an investigation also located numerous complainants who allegedly received sexually explicit photos and videos over Snapchat.
Police said a 19-year-old Mattawa, Ont., man is charged with four counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, five counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, and six counts of luring a person under 16.
He is also charged with six counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
Police said the name of the accused is being withheld to protect the privacy of his alleged victims.
He was to appear in North Bay, Ont., court on Thursday.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Editor's Picks
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.