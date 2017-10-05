Canada
Wanted Quebec man may be in New Brunswick: RCMP

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Isaac Moffat-Swasson of Quebec. It's believed he may be in New Brunswick.

RCMP in Campbellton, N.B., are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Quebec fugitive who may be in the area.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Isaac Moffat-Swasson, 27, from Listuguj First Nation in Quebec.

It’s believed he may be in the Restigouche County area.

Moffat-Swasson is described as standing 6-1 and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head. He has several prominent tattoos on his face, neck, arms, chest and back.

Specifically, he has a crown tattooed on top of his left eyebrow and black teardrops under his eyes.

Anyone who sees Moffat-Swasson is asked not to approach him, but to call Campbellton RCMP immediately at (506) 789-6000.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Global News