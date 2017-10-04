RCMP looking for photos, video of Edmonton attack on Jasper Ave Saturday

The Alberta RCMP team investigating Saturday night’s U-Haul attacks is hoping that people who were on Jasper Avenue last weekend captured some of the rampage.

The K Division Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) took over the investigation from the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) earlier this week.

Now, investigators are asking those who were along Jasper Avenue the night of Sept. 30 and early morning of Oct. 1, to check and see if they have any photos or video of the alleged attempted murders.

Abdulahi Sharif is facing five counts of attempted murder after a police officer was struck and stabbed outside Commonwealth Stadium and four pedestrians were later struck by a U-Haul in the downtown core.

Four people were taken to hospital. As of Tuesday, two had been released.

Earlier that evening, EPS Const. Mike Chernyk was hit by a speeding car while working a traffic barricade at the Edmonton Eskimos game. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and began repeatedly stabbing the 11-year veteran of the force. Chernyk was taken to hospital but later released.

Anyone who has photos or video that may be of use to the RCMP is asked to call K INSET at 780-449-0209.