Signal issue shuts down UP Express trains to Toronto’s Pearson airport

Metrolinx says a major track circuit issue near Weston GO station disabled signalling for UP Express trains on Wednesday afternoon.

Passengers going from Union Station to Pearson airport have been taking replacement GO buses from street level at the York UP Station downtown.

Passengers at Pearson can go to Q2 and Q4 to connect with shuttle service.

No timeline was given from Metrolinx spokespeople on how soon the issue would be resolved.

There’s no service to Weston and Bloor stations during the outage.