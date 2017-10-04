B.C. teens who escaped Las Vegas massacre worry about PTSD

We’ve heard dozens of stories of people recounting the carnage in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Now we’re hearing from two B.C. teens from Campbell River about how they’re dealing with the aftermath back at home.

“I’ve never dealt with an incident like this. I am a volunteer firefighter here in Campbell River, so I’m familiar with PTSD, it needs to be dealt with in a proper way,” said 19-year-old Kyle Welsh.

He was one of the more than 500 people wounded in the attack, which is described as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Luckily for Welsh, he walked away with just minor injuries: a bullet grazed his right arm.

Now back home, he said he’s feeling irritable and he’s had some trouble sleeping.

He said he’ll go through counselling for PTSD through the local fire department.

“I’ve arranged some counselling already, just making sure we don’t hold anything in. I just don’t want to take any chances at this point. I’m going to do pretty much everything possible so it doesn’t affect me in the worst way,” he said.

Welsh’s friend Michael Sampson walked away from the attack unharmed.

But Sampson, too, said he’s only had about eight hours of sleep since it all happened.

“I’m just trying to keep myself busy, trying not to stay at home that much.”

It was the second year in a row Welsh and Sampson attended the festival, and both say they’ll probably go back next year.

