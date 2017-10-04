If you want to help, donate blood: Edmonton police foundation

The Edmonton Police Foundation is thanking officers and all first responders for their efforts during Saturday night’s U-Haul rampage.

“I wish to express my sincere support and sympathy for the victims and families that were impacted Saturday evening,” chair Ashif Mawji said.

“I am also thankful to Const. Mike Chernyk and our police and other first responders for acting quickly and bravely to protect and serve our community.”

“As a citizen, I encourage all of us to stand together in friendship and lean on the strength of our community.”

In the wake of the attack, Mawji said people have been asking how they can help and show support for the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

“Citizens are encouraged to donate blood to the Canadian Blood Services,” he said.

Mawji encouraged those who want to make a financial contribution to consider donating to the foundation to help fundraising efforts for the Operations and Intelligence Command Centre (OICC).

He said the centre “will support EPS with making the most of their resources to get real-time information and knowledge of events and activities that affect our city.

“We believe implementing a new OICC in Edmonton will help our goal to make Edmonton the safest city in North America,” Mawji said.

“The Edmonton Police Foundation believes that community and police have a shared role in making our city safer. We stand together, as friends of our police and our community.”

The foundation is the only organization dedicated to raising funds on behalf of the EPS and provides grants to external agencies aligned with EPS’ goals.