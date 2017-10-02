COMMENTARY: An open letter to Edmonton police Const. Michael Chernyk

When I awoke this morning, the story blasting off my screen was about the worst mass shooting in American history.

As I write these words at least 58 are dead.

The only shooter, a 64-year-old Nevada man named Stephen Paddock, who was armed with multiple rifles in his hotel room on the 32nd floor, can do no more violence. He ended his life.

But once again not before he had killed dozens and injured more than 500, many in critical condition.

Among the stories being told by survivors of the Las Vegas mass murder are several who are praising police officers who made themselves targets of the shooter, by doing what they could to try to guide people to safety.

They are being called guardian angels, credited with saving many lives.

In this country, there is one such guardian angel who has my thoughts turning to Edmonton.

He is the 39-year-old police officer who stood his ground near Commonwealth Stadium, who despite being knocked off his feet by a person now facing terrorism charges, who tried to mow him down, tried to remove his revolver, tried to stab him to death, but fortunately failed.

He failed to end the life of Edmonton Police Const. Michael Chernyk.

Even though the suspect was armed with the gas pedal of a car and a knife, the hero was able to fight him off, able to keep his gun away from him despite being stabbed several times in his face and head.

READ MORE: Edmonton terror attacks: Sources identify 30-year-old Edmonton man as suspect in vehicle attacks

Thanks to the constable’s ability to hold onto his gun, several lives were spared that night.

I know that every Canadian who reads this wants to show gratitude to this exceptional Canadian, so please allow me on your behalf to write the following words:

Dear Constable Chernyk,

You have given every Canadian child a role model to look to. It is you. You have given us a reason to believe that despite all the things in a complex society that makes us vulnerable and sometimes even threatens to destroy us, you stand your post. You selflessly do everything in your power to keep our families from harm. I hope your family gets to see you fully recover.

Thank you for what you did for us on Saturday night in Edmonton. Not many of us could have endured and prevailed like you did. Thank you for Saturday, Sept. 30, and thank you for the many Septembers ago when you made a choice that made our country better and safer: your decision to wear a Canadian police uniform.

It was Edmonton that was under attack on Saturday night, but the person who attacked you is being charged with crimes of terrorism. That means he wasn’t just attacking you and your fellow Edmontonians, he was attacking all of us, the Canadian people.

This country owes you a huge thank you for your service, your sacrifice and your honour. I would be honoured to have a conversation with you someday on the radio. I would love to have Canadians listening to the thoughts of a genuine Canadian hero, a man possessed not just with skills, but courage and bravery.

In these times, our children need to learn the meaning of character. Words are never enough, they need to see the real deal — and that’s you. You demonstrated that on Saturday night. The video of you getting hit by the speeding car sent chills up the Canadian spine. Nobody watching it would have believed that the man being hit would still have gas in his tank to engage an assailant.

But you did what all of us think of as the impossible and that makes you the very best of us. Thank you, Constable Michael Chernyk. All the best to you, your family, the Edmonton Police Service and the great people of Edmonton, Alberta.

Charles Adler is host of the Charles Adler Show on CKNW, CHED, CJOB, and AM770 and a columnist for Global News.

