Toronto Fire Services now equipped with naloxone kits for opioid overdose

Toronto firefighters are now equipped with a potentially life-saving tool to deal with opioid overdoses.

As of Oct. 4, fire trucks will now carry naloxone for use by trained firefighters to treat patients.

“The administration of Naloxone by trained TFS staff will enhance the level of service TFS provides to the public,” Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a media release.

“Acknowledging the urgent public health crisis across Canada and the marked increase in opioid-related emergencies in Ontario, TFS, in alignment with the current Tiered Response protocols, will enhance service delivery through the administration of Naloxone.”

As first reported by Global News, firefighters have been in training for the past several weeks to administer naloxone in its nasal spray form.

READ MORE: Toronto Fire Services preparing to equip crews with naloxone kits

Toronto Fire Services worked closely with Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre to establish guidelines on how and when to use the drug on those who need it.

In March, Toronto’s Board of Health endorsed moving ahead with the Toronto Overdose Action Plan, which included equipping first responders with naloxone.

The opioid strategy also included the development of prevention and response plans, overdose protocols, drug-checking programs, treatment on demand and supervised injection sites.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has seen a significant increase in demand for naloxone kits with over 1,700 kits given out year-to-date.

READ MORE: Toronto bars keeping naloxone kits on hand in face of growing opioid crisis

Several bars and music venues in Toronto now stock naloxone kits and the Toronto Public Library plans to do the same.

An interim safe injection site is currently in operation in Toronto after harm reduction advocates set up an unsanctioned injection site in a city park.

The city is currently constructing three permanent supervised injection sites, but they won’t open until sometime later this fall.

At least 2,816 Canadians died from opioid-related causes in 2016 and the country’s chief public health officer predicts that number will surpass 3,000 this year.

READ MORE: Toronto trying to open supervised injection site ahead of schedule

Naloxone is available without a prescription at pharmacies in several provinces, including Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The number of kits distributed through Toronto pharmacies has increased since they were made available by the province in July of last year, according to public health officials.

Close to 1,400 were handed out by Toronto pharmacies between January and March of this year, with another 1,039 distributed by Toronto Public Health during that time, the agency said.

— With a file from Shallima Maharaj and the Canadian Press