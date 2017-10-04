Canada
Parti Québécois blasts TV commentator who suggested hunting separatists

By The Canadian Press

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is calling on the TVA television network to sanction a political commentator who suggested he’d rather hunt Quebec separatists than squirrels.

Luc Lavoie made the remark on the air on Tuesday while discussing petitions for and against squirrel hunting that were tabled at the provincial legislature earlier that day.

He has since apologized after the comments caused an uproar on social media.

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée told reporters Wednesday that TVA would have reacted more strongly had the comments been directed at Muslims, Jews or women.

The network issued a statement calling Lavoie’s comments unacceptable, but made no mention of further sanctions against the commentator, noting he’d already apologized.

The French language television network is owned by former Parti Québécois leader Pierre Karl Péladeau.

