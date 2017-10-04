Outdoor art exhibit celebrating Canada 150 in Kelowna

They hung 150 banners created by 150 Okanagan artists for Canada’s 150 birthday Tuesday above the Artwalk in downtown Kelowna.

Festivals Kelowna worked with artists, both professional and amateur, ages 4 to 75 years old, to paint banners with images of what Canada means to them.

“We had no idea what to expect,” Festivals Kelowna project coordinator Lisa Brown said. “It’s been really quite an honour and excitement to see what’s come out of it.”

While landscapes fill the majority of banners, there are images of hobbies, Inukshuk’s and sporting events, as well as a banner that pays homage to Terry Fox.

“To see what different interpretations of ‘My Canada’ and what ‘My Canada’ means to them has been pretty cool,” Nicolette Jacques of Festival Kelowna said.

The banners will hang above the Artwalk until the end of October.

Canada turned 150 on July 1, 2017.