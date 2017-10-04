Northern Alberta airport shut down after plane hits 2 deer on runway

The Conklin Airport in northern Alberta was shut down on Tuesday after a plane crashed into a pair of deer while trying to land on the runway, according to the RCMP.

Police said the two deer jumped in front of the aircraft and hit the propeller. They said the plane, a Dash 8, was owned by Sunwest Aviation and was flying workers to a site for oilsands producer MEG Energy.

According to the RCMP, the plane was carrying 43 passengers and a crew of four. Nobody was injured but both deer were killed and there was damage to the aircraft.

Sunwest, based out of Calgary, is assessing damage to the plane before it makes repairs or begins flying again.

The RCMP said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been contacted and the Conklin Airport will be shut down for 24 hours.

Conklin is a hamlet in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. It is located about 155 kilometres south of Fort McMurray and about 360 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.