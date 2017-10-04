Body found in Coquitlam River not suspicious: RCMP
Coquitlam RCMP said Tuesday that a body found in the Coquitlam River in the early evening did not appear to be a suspicious death.
Mounties were called to the river bank behind the Our Lady of Assumption school in Port Coquitlam around 5 p.m., where they found a deceased male.
Officers taped off the area to investigate, but released the scene shortly after 9 p.m.
Police said they do not believe foul play was a factor in the death.
The case has been handed over to the BC Coroners Service.
