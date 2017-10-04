Canada
October 4, 2017
Updated: October 4, 2017 1:04 am

Body found in Coquitlam River not suspicious: RCMP

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

The body was found at the bank of the Coquitlam River around 5 p.m.

Coquitlam RCMP said Tuesday that a body found in the Coquitlam River in the early evening did not appear to be a suspicious death.

Mounties were called to the river bank behind the Our Lady of Assumption school in Port Coquitlam around 5 p.m., where they found a deceased male.

Officers taped off the area to investigate, but released the scene shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said they do not believe foul play was a factor in the death.

The case has been handed over to the BC Coroners Service.

