B.C. traffic flaggers call for better training

The head of the B.C. Flaggers’ Association is calling for better training for his members.

Flaggers currently only get two days of training prior to earning a ticket to work, according to association executive director Curtis Williams.

READ MORE: Disturbing video of a B.C. flagger being hit leads to an arrest

Four or five days of training in a monitored situation would be better, said Williams.

“At the end of the day it’s going to benefit everyone,” Williams said.

“The more training that the people have before they go to work, the less down time for mistakes, injuries and everyone is happier at the end of the day.”

WATCH: Charges laid in hit-and-run caught on video

Williams said a new manual for flaggers is currently being introduced, which includes new regulations governing signage.

READ MORE: Flagger accident on Vancouver Island once again sparks safety concern

“I think we’re all on the same page with the expectation that more training needs to happen prior to people getting on the road,” Williams said.

“Leaving it up to the employers is great, but we need to make sure there is consistency across the board.”

READ MORE: Injured flagger improving in hospital: B.C. Flagging Association

In the past year, there have been several incidents of flaggers being hit by vehicles, including a high profile hit and run captured on video.

The driver in that incident was arrested earlier this summer and is facing multiple charges.