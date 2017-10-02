Crime
October 2, 2017 4:34 pm

SIU investigating arrest of man and woman wanted in ‘crime spree’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Nakita Krucker / File / Toronto Star via Getty Images
A A

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the arrest of a man and woman accused in what police had called a crime spree across southern Ontario.

The Special Investigations Unit says the 24-year-old man was arrested with his partner, a 22-year-old woman, by York regional police outside a shopping mall in Vaughan, Ont., Friday.

Story continues below

Before the pair’s arrest, Niagara regional police said the couple was wanted by police services in several communities – including Halton Region, Brantford, Waterloo Region, Guelph and London – on charges ranging from vehicle and gas theft to shoplifting.

The SIU says that during the course of the man’s arrest, there was an “interaction” with police officers, and he was taken to hospital.

The agency says the man was transferred to Niagara Regional Police custody and then taken back to hospital, where it was determined that he had a serious injury.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports of serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
crime spree southern ontario
Niagara Regional Police
Ontario police watchdog
SIU
Special Investigations Unit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News