Senate committee studying effects of climate change on agriculture makes stop in Halifax

A Senate committee on agriculture that is studying the effects of climate change is holding public hearings in Halifax today.

The senators are set to hear from woodlot owners, agricultural organizations and other interest groups during the two-day hearings.

The committee is gathering information about the impacts of climate change on the agriculture, agri-food and forestry sectors.

Members of the committee are scheduled to visit university and college campuses in the city on Wednesday as part of a fact-finding exercise.

The committee will also hear from government officials and Indigenous groups.

It started the study in March 2017 and is looking at how the agriculture, agri-food and forestry sectors are being affected by Canada’s efforts to meet its greenhouse gas emissions reduction commitments.

It’s expected to present its final report and recommendations by next June.