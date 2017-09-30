Rockets let go of strong lead to lose against Silvertips in shoot-out

The WHL Kelowna Rockets faced off against the Everett Silvertips Friday night on home ice.

And while the first 15 minutes of play held much promise for a win, the last half saw the Rockets give away their three point lead.

Cal Foote opened up scoring in the first.

Libor Zabransky widened the lead for Kelowna with his first goal of his WHL career.

Then James Hilsendager improved the Rockets lead to 3-0.

Almost three minutes later, the Silvertips responded and then matched the Rockets point for point.

A tie forced four-on-four overtime, but neither team garnered a goal.

Forced into a shootout, the Silvertips won with two goals to the Rockets one for the 4-3 win.

Shootout summary:

Kole Lind: Miss

Patrick Bajkov: Goal

Tomas Soustal: Goal

Riley Sutter: Miss

Nolan Foote: Miss

Matt Fonteyne: Goal

The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 4, when they host the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.