Man found with gunshot wounds behind Toronto mall in critical condition
Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after he was found behind a north-end Toronto mall with gunshot wounds.
Police and paramedics were called to North York Sheridan Mall near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue before 8 p.m. Friday.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Police haven’t released suspect information.
