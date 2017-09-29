Man found with gunshot wounds behind Toronto mall in critical condition

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after he was found behind a north-end Toronto mall with gunshot wounds.

Police and paramedics were called to North York Sheridan Mall near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue before 8 p.m. Friday.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police haven’t released suspect information.