Crime
September 29, 2017 9:27 pm

Man found with gunshot wounds behind Toronto mall in critical condition

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds behind North York Sheridan Mall Friday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after he was found behind a north-end Toronto mall with gunshot wounds.

Police and paramedics were called to North York Sheridan Mall near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue before 8 p.m. Friday.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police haven’t released suspect information.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
North York Sheridan Mall
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News