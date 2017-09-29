Aircraft occupants uninjured after plane veers of runway in Salmon Arm

Two occupants of a small home-built aircraft, that veered off the runway at the Shuswap Regional Airport in Salmon Arm, walked away from the rough landing without any significant injuries.

The airplane suffered significant damages in the incident which occurred late Friday morning.

The airport manager said the aircraft had taken off elsewhere and was landing in Salmon Arm but it veered off the runway and ended up near a fence but stayed upright.

The plane is registered out of Edmonton but the airport manager didn’t know where it had taken off from on Friday.