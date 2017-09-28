Man struck and killed in north Scarborough; 4th pedestrian fatality in Toronto in past day

Officials say a man has been struck and killed in north Scarborough Thursday evening, which marks the fourth pedestrian fatality in Toronto in just over the past 24 hours.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area just before 9:40 p.m. with reports of a collision.

READ MORE: Man fatally struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Paramedics said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and attempted to perform CPR on the victim.

Police closed McCowan Road from south of Steeles Avenue East to Alton Towers Circle for the investigation.

READ MORE: Vehicle sought after mother, daughter fatally struck in Toronto’s north end

The man’s death comes five hours after a 56-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Birchmount Road, south of St. Clair Avenue East. The vehicle crashed into a light standard and another vehicle, which sent two people in that vehicle to hospital with minor injuries. A man was taken into custody and faces charges.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 33-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter were struck and killed by a vehicle on Warden Avenue near Ellesmere Road as they attempted to cross the street mid-block. Police said they are looking for the southbound vehicle described as a dark-coloured, 2006-2011 model Honda Civic, that was last seen travelling south on Warden Avenue.