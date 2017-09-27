Woman, child in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

A woman and a young girl have been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in north-end Toronto Wednesday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics said they were called to Warden Avenue and Continental Place, north of Ellesmere Road, before 9:30 p.m.

Officers closed Warden Avenue between Ellesmere Road and Lupin Drive for the investigation.

More to come.

COLLISION

Warden ave and ellesmere Rd, report of a woman and child struck, no info on injuries #GO1757431 ^cb — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 28, 2017