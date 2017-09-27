Traffic
Woman, child in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police are investigating after a woman and a child were struck by a vehicle on Warden Avenue Wednesday evening.

A woman and a young girl have been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in north-end Toronto Wednesday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics said they were called to Warden Avenue and Continental Place, north of Ellesmere Road, before 9:30 p.m.

Officers closed Warden Avenue between Ellesmere Road and Lupin Drive for the investigation.

More to come.

