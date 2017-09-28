Man fatally struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a male pedestrian has died and another man is in custody after a collision in east-end Toronto Thursday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to Birchmount Road, south of St. Clair Avenue East, after 4:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said a man, who is believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene. Two other people in another vehicle were taken to local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said a man has been taken into custody.

More to come.