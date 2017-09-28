Traffic
September 28, 2017 6:35 pm

Man fatally struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle near Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East Thursday afternoon.

Dave Piedra / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a male pedestrian has died and another man is in custody after a collision in east-end Toronto Thursday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to Birchmount Road, south of St. Clair Avenue East, after 4:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said a man, who is believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene. Two other people in another vehicle were taken to local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said a man has been taken into custody.

More to come.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Scarborough
Scarborough traffic
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto traffic
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News