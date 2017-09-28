Lethbridge police investigate alleged machete attack

Lethbridge police are searching for two people who allegedly attacked a 24-year-old man with a machete during a home invasion.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the victim arrived at Chinook Regional Hospital with injuries to his head, telling staff he’d been attacked by two unknown men who forced their way into his south-side home.

According to police, one of the men had a machete and struck the victim in the head. He was then tied up while the suspects searched his home before fleeing with his wallet and cellphone.

The man who was attacked was taken to hospital by a friend for treatment of his injuries.

Both suspects are described as males. The first was smaller in stature and wearing a black Adidas hoodie with the hood up and a toque. He was carrying a two-foot machete with an orange handle.

The second man was dressed all in black.

Investigators said both were described as speaking a foreign language to one another and having accents when they spoke to the victim.

Anyone who has information regarding the home invasion or suspects is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.