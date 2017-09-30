A comedian cracks and a groom’s daring rescue: what had Global News audiences chatting this week

There were plenty of emotional moments from Canada and beyond to captivate globalnews.ca readers this week. Here are a few:

Mike Myers gave a tearful speech about his military family at the opening of the Invictus Games.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the headline-grabbing couple at Invictus.

When a young girl was injured at Yankee Stadium after she was struck in the face by a foul ball, players were visibly shaken. The incident has renewed calls for safety measures. New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier — who sent a screaming line-drive foul ball into the stands at 170 km/h, striking the girl who was sitting behind the third base dugout — thinks there should be safety netting along the foul line.

The Global News audience had strong feelings about this incident as well, and commented by the thousands.



A video summarizing the incident was viewed more than 640,000 times.



A wedding shoot turned into a rescue effort in Kitchener, Ont. after the groom jumped into a river — suit and all — to save a young boy who fell in. The child was OK, but in shock. The groom was OK too, just not as photogenic after his dip in the river soaked his suit.

The Global News audience hailed him a hero in thousands of comments. A Facebook video recapping the rescue has been watched on Facebook nearly half a million times.

Finally, a feel-good story that didn’t start out so well. A young couple from Moncton, N.B, had all their belongings stolen from a U-Haul in Abbotsford , B.C. on Sept. 12. But less than two weeks later, the couple have been reunited with their belongings — thanks in large part to a joint effort by various law enforcement agencies. The happy resolution had more than 17,000 readers sharing and commenting.