Crime
September 28, 2017 5:47 pm
Updated: September 28, 2017 6:01 pm

Police investigate equipment theft at St. Mary’s Hospital

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

An archive photo of the St. Mary's Hospital Center in Montreal.

St. Mary's Hospital Center / CIUSSS
A multifaceted investigation has been launched by the Integrated Health and Social Services University Centre for West Montreal (CIUSSS) and Montreal police (SPVM), after high-value medical equipment was stolen from St. Mary’s Hospital Centre.

The equipment used for endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures disappeared on Wednesday.

As a result, 19 patients had to be rescheduled that day.

In a written statement, the CIUSSS said things had returned to normal in the gastroenterology department on Thursday. Almost all the patients have been given new appointments and the remaining 10 per cent will be scheduled within the next week.

The CIUSSS said despite increased security measures, theft of high-value medical equipment has been on the rise in several countries.

Since the theft at St. Mary’s, tougher security has been implemented throughout the CIUSSS network.

