Aiva Labs takes top spot in Lion’s Lair 2017 competition
Hamilton’s annual celebration of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit known as Lion’s Lair, culminated last night with Aiva Labs taking home the top prize.
The competition gives start-ups the opportunity to compete for cash and in-kind services to help them develop further.
Aiva Labs, a company focused on creating overlay marketing campaigns, walked away with more than $79,000 in support.
Oneiric Hockey came in second with their patented protective base layer apparel for hockey and Lumago’s aquaponics systems grabbed the third spot.
