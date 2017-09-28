Ward 13 councillor Tanya Park running for NDP nomination in London North Centre

Could Tanya Park be headed to Queen’s Park?

Ward 13 councillor Tanya Park announced her intention to seek the nomination for the New Democratic Party of Ontario for London North Centre, in the upcoming 2018 election.

The rookie councillor made the announcement Thursday afternoon in Richard B. Harrison Park, in the southwest corner of the riding she wants to represent, promoting a positive vision for the future.

“Families who live in London North Centre have told me they’re ready for change – and I think it’s critical that we think about London’s future, Ontario’s future, and what kind of change we want to see,” Park said. “People want a MPP that shares their priorities, and works to make life better for them, not one who comes home to sell Toronto-centric policy decisions.”

Park touted her work on rapid transit and Indigenous issues as making her a “stalwart” on council.

The former Palace Theatre box office manager was first elected municipally in 2014, replacing longtime councillor Judy Bryant, who ran and lost for the provincial NDP in the election that same year.

Park said she will continue to hold her seat and work as a councillor, promising “business as usual” for the remainder of her term. She won’t seek re-election for council, however.

She hopes her candidacy for the NDP will show a “third choice” to voters.

“Pick the Liberals and get offered empty promises while being robbed to pay party supporters in the GTA, or pick the (Progressive) Conservatives and watch good jobs go down the drain to policy that only supports the wealthiest members of our society,” she said. “I’m here to offer a third choice, a real choice…. I want to be a strong voice, and in turn, bring results that put people first.”

Park will be vying for the seat against Susan Truppe, the former federal member of parliament for the same riding. Earlier this year, incumbent London North Centre MPP and deputy premier said she would be running again, though she wouldn’t comment on her plans when asked by AM980 in July.