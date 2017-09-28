Canada
September 28, 2017 2:31 pm

2nd person charged in Moncton armed home invasion

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A second man has been charged with an armed home invasion that took place Sept. 22 in Moncton.

RCMP in Moncton have charged a second man in connection with a violent home invasion last week.

According to police, two men with long barrel guns assaulted and threatened two homeowners on Eaglewood Drive in the early morning hours of Sept. 22.

The suspects got away with electronics and some money, while the homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Christopher James Melanson, 32, of Moncton was arrested on Sept. 27 and appeared in Moncton Provincial Court the next day to face the following charges:

• Two counts of robbery with a firearm
• Two counts of pointing a firearm
• Two counts of unlawful confinement
• Two counts of assault with a weapon
• Two counts of uttering threats
• Disguise with intent
• Sexual assault with use of a firearm
• Sexual assault
• Break and enter
• Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose
• Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
• Unauthorized possession of a firearm
• Possession of a weapon contrary to an order

Vincent Harland Mallory, 31, from Moncton had already been arrested and charged with 19 counts in relation to the home invasion.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Oct. 16.

