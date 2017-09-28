Canada
September 28, 2017 8:10 am

Jean Chretien says Canada better positioned to renegotiate NAFTA

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Former prime minister Jean Chretien says Canada is in a better position now to renegotiate NAFTA.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

Former prime minister Jean Chretien says Canada is in a better position now to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) than it was when the treaty took effect 23 years ago.

He said back in 1994, Canada had a surplus of $50 billion a year in trade.

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘Substantial challenges’ still ahead after 3rd round of NAFTA talks

“So if I had been trapped in negotiations, it would been a different circumstance, more difficult for me,” Chretien said.

“Now they (the U.S.) have no surplus. They sell as much to us as we sell to them.”

Chretien said both sides will benefit in the end even though some sectors will win and others will lose.

He added that Americans have always been difficult to negotiate with for softwood lumber and dairy and that it’s not uncommon in such negotiations for agreements to be signed on the last day.

READ MORE: Democrats would prefer Canadian labour chapter in new NAFTA

Chretien made the comments in Saskatoon on Wednesday where he was taking part in the University of Saskatchewan’s Canada 150 speaker’s series.

He was interviewed by university chancellor, and former Saskatchewan premier, Roy Romanow, followed by a question and answer session with the audience.

Romanow will also be interviewing former prime ministers Kim Campbell and Paul Martin as part of the series.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jean Chretien
NAFTA
NAFTA Canada
NAFTA news
NAFTA talks
NAFTA trade deal
North American Free Trade Agreement
University of Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News