Brossoit unbeatable as Edmonton Oilers blank Carolina Hurricanes 4-0

Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 Wednesday night. The pre-season game was played in Saskatoon.

Zack Kassian opened the scoring 1:49 into the game, coming out from behind the net and sliding a backhand past Cam Ward. Milan Lucic made it 2-0 on the power play at 13:16, finishing off a sharp passing play from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Hurricanes outshot the Oilers 13-4 in the second period, but couldn’t beat Brossoit, who made several good saves.

McDavid put the game away with two goals 1:32 apart in the third. He scored on a shorthanded breakaway with 9:30 to go. Later, he broke in one-on-one against Haydn Fleury. McDavid flipped the puck to his left and then batted it past Ward glove side.

LISTEN: McDavid post game interview



The Oilers improve to 6-1 in the pre-season. They’ll close out the exhibition schedule Saturday in Vancouver.

View a photo gallery from Wednesday night’s game below:

