September 27, 2017 11:52 pm
Updated: September 28, 2017 1:41 am

Brossoit unbeatable as Edmonton Oilers blank Carolina Hurricanes 4-0

WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Laurent Brossoit stole the show in Saskatoon Wednesday night as the Oilers beat the Hurricanes 4-0 in an NHL pre-season game. Kevin Karius has the details.

Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 Wednesday night. The pre-season game was played in Saskatoon.

Zack Kassian opened the scoring 1:49 into the game, coming out from behind the net and sliding a backhand past Cam Ward. Milan Lucic made it 2-0 on the power play at 13:16, finishing off a sharp passing play from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Hurricanes outshot the Oilers 13-4 in the second period, but couldn’t beat Brossoit, who made several good saves.

McDavid put the game away with two goals 1:32 apart in the third. He scored on a shorthanded breakaway with 9:30 to go. Later, he broke in one-on-one against Haydn Fleury. McDavid flipped the puck to his left and then batted it past Ward glove side.

LISTEN: McDavid post game interview

The Oilers improve to 6-1 in the pre-season. They’ll close out the exhibition schedule Saturday in Vancouver.

View a photo gallery from Wednesday night’s game below:

Connor McDavid

Fans cheer after Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid scores a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of NHL pre-season action in Saskatoon, Sask. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Laurent Brossoit

Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit lets a shot go wide from the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of NHL pre-season action in Saskatoon, Sask. Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Chris Kelly, Darnell Nurse, Zack Kassian

Edmonton Oilers forward Chris Kelly, left to right, forward Leon Draisaitl and forward Zack Kassian celebrate their win over the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL pre-season action in Saskatoon, Sask. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid waits before making his way to the ice as he is announced the first star of the game in his team’s victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL pre-season action in Saskatoon, Sask. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Eric Gryba, Brock McGinn

Carolina Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn reacts after being hit by Edmonton Oilers defenceman Eric Gryba during the third period of NHL pre-season action in Saskatoon, Sask. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Matthew Benning

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Matthew Benning moves the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of NHL pre-season action in Saskatoon, Sask. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Connor McDavid, Matthew Benning, Kris Russel

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, left to right, defenceman Kris Russell, and defenceman Matthew Benning celebrate a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of NHL pre-season action in Saskatoon, Sask. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Cam Ward, Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid scores a short handed goal on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward during the third period of NHL pre-season action in Saskatoon, Sask. on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers’ 2017 training camp.

