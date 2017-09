Playboy Enterprises Inc said on Wednesday its founder Hugh Hefner has died​ from natural causes.

Hefner, 91, peacefully passed away at his home, Playboy Enterprises said in a statement.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

