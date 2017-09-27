Canada
September 27, 2017 6:02 pm
Updated: September 27, 2017 10:02 pm

Shots fired in downtown Saskatoon

An investigation is underway in downtown Saskatoon after reports of gunshots on Wednesday.

Canine and patrol officers were called initially to a report of a theft from a vehicle in progress just after 3:10 p.m. CT.

“Officers responded to a report of a male breaking [vehicle] windows in the 200-block of 4th Avenue South … the incident migrated its way, ending … on 20th [Street],” Saskatoon police spokesperson Keslie Fraser said.

“It is a very fluid and evolving situation and investigators are trying to put the pieces together.”

Fraser said there were shots fired and she didn’t know if police were responsible for pulling the trigger.

“I don’t have any information on how many or if anybody was injured as a result of those firearms. There is a male that has been transported to hospital with undetermined injuries,” Fraser said.

There was a heavy police presence in downtown Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon.

Fraser said she didn’t know if the man is considered a suspect.

There are traffic restrictions on 20th Street from Spadina Crescent to 4th as well as on 4th between 20th and 21st streets.

Saskatoon police said there is no threat to public safety.

“As there has been reports of shots fired, major crime investigators are going to be leading the investigation moving forward,” Fraser said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 1-306-975-8300.

Global News