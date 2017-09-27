Sawed-off shotgun pointed at woman in Saskatoon street robbery

Saskatoon police say a woman had a sawed-off shotgun pointed at her during a street robbery in the Hampton Village neighbourhood on Sept. 24.

The 29-year-old woman was walking on West Hampton Boulevard near Hargreaves Crescent at around 1 a.m. CT when a red car drove by.

Police said the vehicle stopped a short distance ahead then reversed back to her.

Two men demanded her cell phone and banking cards while the firearm was pointed out the car window. She handed over the items and they drove off.

No injuries were reported.

The driver is described as being of Indigenous descent and in his late teens or early 20s.

Police said the vehicle may be a Chevrolet Cavalier.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-222-8477.