Waterloo man arrested in connection to suspicious fires

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to seven suspicious fires in the area over the summer.

Police said Daniel Richard Morrow has been charged with seven counts of arson causing property damage and one count of breach of probation.

The charges relate to suspicious fires reported between July and August. Six happened in Waterloo along with one in Kitchener.

No one was hurt in the blazes, which included three sheds, two houses under construction, and a school portable.

Suspicious fires have plagued the Waterloo area for months and despite the charges against Morrow, there are still many arson fires that are unsolved.

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate the fires with Waterloo Fire Rescue Services, Kitchener Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information with asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 6355 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.